Report: Ishbia, Suns ‘pushing hard' to land ex-Warriors GM Myers

The Phoenix Suns are in desperate need of an organizational shift, and they appear to have their eye on a man who knows a thing or two about championship basketball.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia has been "pushing hard" to add former Warriors general manager Bob Myers to his front office staff, The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin reported Thursday, citing sources.

Rankin added, citing sources, that Phoenix is looking to potentially add someone to its front office staff this offseason after another underwhelming season.

NBA contributor Marc Stein also reported Wednesday that the Suns were interested in trying to lure Myers back to a front office role.

Phoenix currently has James Jones as its general manager and president of basketball operations, and Josh Bartelstein as its CEO and team president, who both collaborate with Ishbia on personnel decisions.

But after missing the playoffs with just 36 wins during the 2024-25 NBA season, even with the trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, it's clear that change is needed.

Myers stepped down as Golden State's general manager in May 2023 after spending more than a decade with the organization and being the orchestrator behind the Warriors' dynasty that made six NBA Finals appearances and won four championships.

He joined ESPN as an analyst in 2023 and also became a consultant for the Washington Commanders in January 2024.

If anyone can help fix the dumpster fire that has been the Suns over the last few seasons, it's Myers. But is he up for the challenge?

