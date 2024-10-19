Preseason stat foreshadows Warriors' playoff hopes this season

It's just the preseason.

That phrase has been tossed around the NBA in recent weeks.

But maybe it's more.

Following a 132-74 blowout win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night at Chase Center, the Warriors completed a perfect 6-0 preseason.

Since 1985, 75 percent of teams who go 4-0 or better in the preseason end up making the playoffs that season, per the NBA.

The Warriors were 5-0 in the preseason ahead of the 2021-22 season, when they went on to win the NBA Finals.

They are the only ones who finished this preseason undefeated.

"Hell yeah," Warriors second-year guard Brandin Podziemski said Friday when asked if going undefeated in the preseason means something. "As a competitor, you want to win everything. No matter if it countstor it doens't. You want to play your best. You want show the coaching staff what you can do from year to year.

"It definitely means something."

So, sure, maybe it is "just the preseason."

Or is it?

