Steph hopes to repeat his epic 50-point Game 7 performance vs. Rockets

After the Warriors fumbled a 3-1 series lead against the Houston Rockets, they will play a do-or-die Game 7 in a hostile road environment Sunday at Toyota Center.

But Steph Curry has been here before, and if history repeats itself, Golden State should be in good shape.

The last time the Warriors played in a Game 7 was two seasons ago against the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Similarly, the Warriors played the win-or-go-home Game 7 contest on the "road" 80 miles northeast at Golden 1 Center. Curry erupted for a then-historic 50-point flurry with seven made 3s to secure the victory and advance to the second round.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

"That was just a great game overall," Curry told reporters Friday as he recalled that historic night in Sacramento. "Hopefully, I can repeat that."

“That was just a great game overall. Hopefully I can repeat that.”



Steph Curry on his Game 7 performance in Sacramento a couple years ago pic.twitter.com/gvcHIOQMEO — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 3, 2025

Golden State had a 3-1 series lead over Houston after winning its first two games of the series at home, with a chance to close it out and send the Rockets packing in their house in Game 5. But a wonky start was too much to overcome as the Warriors fell 131-116.

The Warriors had yet another opportunity to advance to the Western Conference semifinals in front of their home Chase Center crowd Friday night, but the lack of consistent contributions from players not named Curry or Jimmy Butler affected their chances as they fell 115-107.

Curry and Butler combined for 56 points. The rest of the starters -- Draymond Green, Gary Payton II and Buddy Hield -- combined for 13.

But Curry and the Warriors know the focus immediately must shift to Sunday, when Curry expects the nerves to kick in under the bright lights but is looking forward to fully embracing it.

"It's just the nerves and the adrenaline, and you understand the stakes," Curry said. "If you don't play your best game, you don't figure out a way to win, you're going home. But it's also exhilarating because when you do, it brings the best out of you. There's no better feeling of closing out a series with just the whole Game 7 vibe.

" ... It's what this league is about. It's a great opportunity to show up when it matters most. And have an opportunity to move on. You don't really do anything different. But you have to embrace the nerves and the adrenaline of it."

The winner of Sunday's Game 7 will advance to a second-round matchup with Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast