How Warriors' playoff schedule could benefit Steph's injury timeline

Steph Curry will miss at least one week with a hamstring injury, but time could be on the Warriors' side for his potential return.

With Curry ruled out for Games 2, 3 and 4 against the Timberwolves, Golden State will provide another update next Wednesday, when Game 5 is set to take place in Minnesota. If he is ruled out of Game 5, there might not be a reason for Warriors fans to panic just yet.

As is the case with all other playoff games occurring around the league, Games 1 through 5 between the Warriors and Timberwolves will be played every other day. But Game 6, due to the Bay's new WNBA team, the Golden State Valkyries, opening their regular season Friday, May 16, at Chase Center, the Warriors wouldn't play the if-necessary Game 6 until Sunday, May 18.

That would give Curry 11 full days off to rest before potentially returning in Game 6 in San Francisco.

The regular playoff schedule would continue as normal thereafter, with a Game 7, if needed, scheduled for Tuesday, May 20, in Minnesota.

An MRI revealed Curry has a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, the first muscle strain of Curry's 16-season NBA career. He sustained the injury early in the second quarter of Golden State's 99-88 Game 1 win over the Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Warriors had Curry's back and pulled out a needed team win in Game 1. But there's no doubt they want -- and need -- their best player back on the hardwood with them to keep their championship aspirations alive.

Fingers crossed, Dub Nation.

