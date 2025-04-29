Steph explains ‘stupid' tiff with Brooks in Warriors-Rockets Game 4

Steph Curry shared his point of view on his heated altercation with longtime Warriors villain Dillon Brooks on Monday night at Chase Center.

Brooks was called for his second foul after knocking Curry to the ground in the second quarter of Golden State's Game 4 win over Houston in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. As Curry lied on the floor, he pointed two fingers at Brooks, signaling his second foul, before Brooks aggressively approached Curry and tried to snag the ball out of his hands during a dead play.

Benches cleared immediately following, and after review, officials assessed technical fouls to Curry, Brooks and Draymond Green.

"That was so stupid because he had did it literally the play before and I just returned the favor," Curry told reporters after Golden State's 109-106 win. "But they didn't see him. They saw me. It's like siblings, the second one's going to get in trouble. So that was me."

Dillon Brooks incites a skirmish after stealing the ball from Steph 😳 pic.twitter.com/oR0YUU8nwK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 29, 2025

Well, it appears Brooks can dish it out but can't take it.

And as expected, that wasn't the only extracurricular Brooks was involved in Monday.

Brooks also exchanged some words with star Warriors forward Jimmy Butler while the two stood next to each other along the free-throw line barrier. It's not fully known what the two said to one another, but it's clear that whatever Brooks said ignited something within Butler, who had just four points at the time.

Butler finished the game with 27 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and 1 of 2 from 3-point range, with five rebounds, six assists and one block in 40 minutes after returning from a one-game injury absence.

Curry added 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting, with three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 39 minutes.

Despite all the antics, the Warriors were able to stay just focused enough to secure a big win to take a 3-1 series lead in the best-of-seven playoff matchup.

Game 5 is set for Wednesday in Houston, where the tensions like will carry over as Golden State looks to close out the series and advance to the Western Conference semifinals.

