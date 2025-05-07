Why Teague calls Warriors star Butler ‘most hated man in Minnesota'

The Warriors can expect a hostile road environment for Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, but that might be amplified for Jimmy Butler.

Butler spent a little more than one season with the Timberwolves before his trade demand was fulfilled just three weeks into the 2018-19 season after his growing dissatisfaction with the team's culture and contract issues.

Seven years later, his former Timberwolves teammate Jeff Teague believes that still doesn't sit right with Minnesota sports fans.

"They're going to boo the s--t out that boy," Teague said on his "Club 520 Podcast." "He's going to get more boos than me. Who y'all think they hate the most in Minnesota? I'm probably a strong third. Y'all think Jimmy the most hated person in Minnesota? Yeah. I think Jimmy might be the most hated person in Minnesota.

"I would love to see who else they feel about that."

Now, three teams later, Butler returns to Target Center as a member of the Warriors.

Butler was traded to Golden State after a similar situation with the Miami Heat, as his relationship with the team soured and led to multiple suspensions before ultimately landing in the Bay.

Tuesday won't be the first time Butler will play at Target Center since leaving Minnesota, but the circumstances are different and everything is intensified in the playoffs. He likely will be boo'd during intros and every single time he touches the ball thereafter.

But knowing Butler, that might only fuel him.

