What Draymond's mom savagely texted him after Warriors season ended

Sometimes, it's your own family.

After the Warriors' 2024-25 NBA season came to a heartbreaking end with a Game 5 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday night, Draymond Green received a savage text message from his mother that he has yet to respond to.

"Well, you got your fishing stuff out of storage?" Green said as he read his mom's text message aloud on the latest "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis." "It's time for you to go fishing."

Davis instantly burst into laughter, and Green couldn't help but chuckle himself despite the ruthless message.

"Gone fishin" was started by TNT's "Inside the NBA" crew and refers to when a team is knocked out of the playoffs -- or a team outright failed to make the playoffs -- and is usually accompanied by doctored photos of players on the team, and notable figures from the team's home city, on fishing boats with analyst Kenny Smith.

Green Day and Guy Fieri are all aboard as Golden State goes fishin' 💀🎣 pic.twitter.com/QyR1mVmNha — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 15, 2025

Over the years, Smith, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Ernie Johnson have had loads of fun with the segment. The victims ... maybe not so much.

But Green kept it lighthearted and was a good sport about the message he received, even if his mother thinks otherwise.

"I still ain't text her back and I know she thinks I'm mad," Green said. "I actually thought it was hilarious."

