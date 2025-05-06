Draymond shares great response to Edwards' viral Warriors plea

Anthony Edwards got his wish of playing the Warriors on the big stage of the Western Conference semifinals, and Draymond Green is looking forward to the highly anticipated matchup.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star stated two years ago he wanted to play the Warriors "wherever they at." When asked for the reason why he specifically targeted the Warriors, he replied, "Because Draymond talks so much trash."

spoke it into existence. pic.twitter.com/zArdNwTwr2 — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) May 5, 2025

And of course, that's music to Green's ears.

"Of course I've seen it. I remember the video. I laughed when I saw it," Green said on "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis." "That's who Ant Man is. I've stated on the show already if there's two guys that I think talk that's young, it was Ant Man and Ja [Morant]. That's who Ant Man is. He continues to be that guy. I respect it. It is what it is.

"He's obviously going to play a huge role for the Timberwolves, I'm going to play a huge role for us. But this series ain't about me versus Ant Man or who can out-talk who. This is about high-level basketball. ... Ant had a great playoff series in that [Los Angeles] Lakers series. I'm looking forward to the matchup."

After having a career year in the 2024-25 regular season, Edwards led his Timberwolves to a 4-1 series win over LeBron James and the Lakers, averaging 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 41 minutes.

Green and the Warriors survived a tense seven-game series against the Houston Rockets, getting just one day off before Game 1 in Minnesota. And the Warriors vet expects a completely different series against the Timberwolves.

"It's a much different series. Even from a personnel standpoint, it's a completely different series than the one we just played," Green said. "Sometimes you get series back-to-back where you're like, 'Yo, we just played a team that plays like this.' These two teams play totally different. They couldn't be further apart from the way they play. So it's a completely different series that we're going to have to make an adjustment to.

"I think we're a completely different team to the Lakers that they'll have to make an adjustment to. Once you get to the playoffs, second round, conference finals, it's all about adjustments. Obviously, players got to play great, but you get in those first two, three games and you're figuring them out, they're figuring you out. We just got to come out and play hard. Stick to our principles. That scouting report gets more and more in-depth as the series goes. But playing hard is what gets you wins to start the series."

Golden State posted a 3-1 season series record against Minnesota during the 2024-25 regular season.

But the playoffs are a different ballgame, and that's exactly what both Edwards and Green want.

