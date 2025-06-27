The first part of the Warriors' 2025 offseason has come and gone with the NBA draft in the rearview, and now the real fun begins.

While Jonathan Kuminga's future will be a domino effect for the rest of Golden State's free agency, which is set to begin Monday morning, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy spoke to Tim Kawakami on "The TK Show" about what their top priority is for the rest of the offseason regardless of how the Kuminga situation unfolds.

"Yeah, I think the biggest thing for us is knowing the guys that are going to be here, how do we complement them?" Dunleavy said. "How do we complement around Steph [Curry], Jimmy [Butler] and Draymond [Green]? [Brandin Podziemski], Moses [Moody], and going down the list. What do we need to add to that?

"I think there's some specific skill sets that we can use on both sides of the ball, while also understanding what types of players work for us. What types of players can play for Steve [Kerr], in the system with Steph and dray and what they've done for many years here. It's a tricky one. You got a little bit of a needle thread with it, but there are players out there that we can get that make us better."

Since their 2024-25 NBA season came to a crushing end with Curry sidelined due to injury, the Warriors remain committed to their one-season quest to win it all with their superstar point guard -- and his partners in crime.

So, what type of skill set is Dunleavy looking for specifically?

"The good thing is there's a lot of players available, whether that's in the free-agent market or we can make trades and put offers out on guys. So we'll target some players that we think can fit well. You got to have that balance of playing with these guys offensively by making shots and being able to pass, handling the ball and reading the game. And defensively, you've got to be able to guard. You've got to be able to hold up. I can't bring in a guy who's a great shooter and, on the other end, defensively can't do anything. It's a problem.

"So we're trying to look at guys that can make this team better. I think we've done a pretty good job in free agency, whether it's minimums or exceptions. I have a good feel for our group and what we can do to get better. So we'll see what we can do."

Kuminga will be given a qualifying offer by Sunday’s 2 p.m. PT deadline, giving Golden State the chance to match any contract another team agrees to with him as a restricted free agent.

Teams officially can begin negotiating with players on Monday at 3 p.m. PT.

