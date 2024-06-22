Report: Warriors still see Looney in next season's plans

It appears the Warriors plan on retaining one of their longtime core players for the 2024-25 NBA season: Kevon Looney.

Looney recently has been a subject of trade and release speculation, but the only team of his nine-year NBA career reportedly will retain him, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

“It appears [Looney’s] tenure will continue into next week,” Slater wrote. "Only $3 million of Looney’s $8 million is currently guaranteed for next season. The other $5 million guarantees on Monday, presenting the possibility he could be released.

“But that isn’t the Warriors’ current plan, according to league sources. They are expected to let the rest of Looney’s $8 million contract guarantee, keeping him in their current plans, though it does remain possible they eventually use his salary to help complete an offseason trade.”

Looney has been a part of three of Golden State’s four NBA championships in the Steph Curry era -- 2017, 2018 and 2022.

The center has career averages of 4.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists, and he has earned a reputation throughout the league for his rim protection and leadership.

During the 2023-24 season, though, Looney showed signs of antiquity -- much like his longtime, aging Warriors teammates -- and lost most of his minutes to rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis. But Looney stayed ready and did play in Golden State’s season-ending NBA Play-In Tournament loss to the Sacramento Kings in April.

Looney’s skill set definitely is becoming less and less utilized throughout the league, as centers routinely are being asked to leave the paint both offensively and defensively as perimeter forces. Yet, the UCLA product’s role in the Warriors’ brotherhood is hard to dismiss for coach Steve Kerr and the rest of Dub Nation.

“Looney still has value as a leader in the locker room and remains one of Steve Kerr’s favorite players, a voice he relies on during tense times but also a center he trusts on the floor,” Slater added.

Perhaps the most clear-cut reason for Golden State’s retention of Looney is the lack of flexibility that would come with his release. Money is tight for the Warriors, and owner Joe Lacob has made it clear he wants to be under the luxury tax next season.

Cutting Looney virtually accomplishes nothing for the Warriors, other than ripping a fan favorite away from a franchise and fanbase that already is on the verge of losing longtime wing Klay Thompson.

“If the Warriors did release Looney and replace him with a minimum veteran center, they wouldn’t save much salary or tax regardless,” Slater said. “There has been no talk of a release-and-re-sign of Looney, either, because he’d be expected to have interest on the open market from several rivals and would explore those options.

“As of now, Looney remains in the Warriors’ plan as he nears the decade mark with the franchise.”

Looney’s next season will be his 10th, as he was selected 30th by the Warriors in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Slater believes the 28-year-old likely will stay in San Francisco.

