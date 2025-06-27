Wheels already are in motion. Texts are being sent, and calls are being answered.

Even before the conclusion of the 2025 NBA Draft on Thursday night, offseason chaos already woke up from its year-long slumber. Everybody is looking up at the champion Oklahoma City Thunder, and for the Warriors, a handful of other teams are in their way.

Their second star was added months ago in the form of Jimmy Butler. They also can’t run back the same exact roster and see themselves as immediate contenders. As the Warriors look to land on their final answer of what Jonathan Kuminga’s future is, only nine players from last season’s squad currently are under contract.

Kuminga will be given a qualifying offer by Sunday’s 2 p.m. PT deadline, giving them the chance to match any contract another team agrees to with him as a restricted free agent.

Teams officially can begin negotiating with players on Monday at 3 p.m. PT. Until then, here’s a look at the Warriors’ current roster days ahead of free agency.

Guards (3)

Shortly after Butler’s arrival, Brandin Podziemski settled into the starting lineup next to Steph Curry in the backcourt. Buddy Hield remained a Sixth Man, and then started the Warriors’ final nine games in the playoffs. That wasn’t as a Podziemski replacement, though.

Those three are the only guards under contract for the Warriors. Moses Moody can play shooting guard depending on what the roster is as well. The most notable loss from last season’s roster would be Gary Payton II, who is an unrestricted free agent.

Pat Spencer is a restricted free agent and still is two-way eligible, even after being converted to a standard contract late last season. After being signed by the Warriors to a two-way contract in February out of Australia’s NBL, Taran Armstrong is a restricted free agent who will play summer league for Golden State.

Forwards (4)

As mentioned, Moody is listed as a forward for this exercise. The Warriors’ entire offseason could be dictated by his draft classmate Kuminga, whose fit in the frontcourt remains an oddity.

Headliners here obviously are Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler, the cerebral enforcers that make the Warriors’ new Big Three alongside Curry. The lone forward left is Gui Santos. The Warriors have a team option on Santos’ contract, but they will pick that up unless he’s part of a trade.

Kevin Knox is a name to watch at the back end of the roster. He’s a restricted free agent the Warriors could re-sign on a cheap contract. His attitude and development earned praise from the staff and front office. Braxton Key was converted to a standard contract for the playoffs and remains two-way eligible, as does Jackson Rowe, who will play summer league for the Warriors.

Centers (2)

Yes, Green remains the best five-man on the roster. Yes, he still will see minutes there. No, the Warriors don’t want Draymond to be their starting center.

And all of this feels like the same track on a loop.

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Quinten Post are the Warriors’ centers under contract, giving the position a giant question mark yet again. Going into Year 3 as a second-round pick, Jackson-Davis’ contract is non-guaranteed. Post has a team option entering his second season after being taken in the second round of last year’s draft that will be picked up.

Then there’s the possible reality of saying goodbye to one of the most respected Warriors in a long, long time. Kevon Looney always is a forever Warrior and fan favorite. Looney is an unrestricted free agent after a decade with the Warriors.

Rookies (2)

One second-round pick became two for the Warriors when general manager Mike Dunleavy traded the No. 41 overall pick to the Phoenix Suns for No. 52 and No. 59. The Warriors landed on forward Alex Toohey from the NBL at 52, but Dunleavy wasn’t done making moves. He liked Florida shooting guard Will Richard enough to move up three spots, taking him at No. 56.

Dunleavy after the draft said Toohey, 21, and Richard, 23 in December, could both possibly have roster spots at the start of the season. There’s always a strong chance one of the two is signed to a two-way deal, but having cheap contracts on your books from young players that can crack the rotation would be a draft dream for the Warriors.

