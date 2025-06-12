Draymond reveals Pacers' key to winning NBA Finals vs. Thunder

Draymond Green believes the Indiana Pacers can win the NBA Finals over the Oklahoma City Thunder if they do one thing.

The Warriors veteran and four-time NBA champion explained what the Pacers need to do offensively to beat the Thunder.

“I believe the Pacers can win this series,” Green told Metta World Peace and Baron Davis on “The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.”

“But, my only thing is… the Pacers don’t get Pascal Siakam the ball enough. He is the one guy on their team who, every possession he has the ball, can get to the shot he’s trying to get to.

“And, secondly, every possession he has the ball, he’s the one guy on Indiana’s team that can create a double-team, which makes the next domino fall. And so, when I take a step back and look at this series…I really like Indiana. I think Indiana can win this series. I just don’t know if they will.”

While Siakam has been a big difference-maker for the Pacers, other key players have stepped up to give Indiana a 2-1 series lead. Behind Bennedict Mathurin’s 27 points off the bench and another stellar night from Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers roared back in the fourth quarter of Game 3 to win 116-107.

Still, the series is far from over, considering the Thunder possess one of the most potent lineups in the NBA, capable of quickly turning the series around.

With a pivotal Game 4 set for Friday evening in Indianapolis, expect the Pacers to feed the ball to Siakam and Haliburton as they look to take a commanding 3-1 lead. If Indiana manages to win its first NBA championship, Green won’t be too surprised.

