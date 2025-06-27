The Warriors made their first move in the 2025 NBA Draft by selecting Australian wing Alex Toohey with the No. 52 overall pick.

Golden State traded its No. 41 overall pick to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for the No. 52 and No. 59 selections.

Toohey is a 6-foot-8 forward who averaged 10.5 points and 3.9 rebounds for the Sydney Kings in the National Basketball League. He is 21 years old.

The Golden State Warriors have selected Sydney's Alex Toohey with the No. 52 pick.



A tough, versatile forward who brings feel for the game, consistent motor, length and anticipation on the defensive end. pic.twitter.com/io4pGBVekQ — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 27, 2025

Following a second NBL season with Sydney, Toohey was excited to take his talents to the NBA, and he was among the 75 prospects invited to the 2025 NBA Draft Combine.

Multiple NBA teams travelled to Australia over the course of the NBL season to lay eyes on Toohey, per ESPN.

"Pretty much every area a basketball player can show, I feel like I'm gonna surprise some people over there," Toohey told ESPN last month.

Hey @warriors fans, this is what you can expect from NBL Next Star Alex Toohey 👀 pic.twitter.com/4IbvDU4AGc — NBL (@NBL) June 27, 2025

Now he gets a chance to showcase his talents with the Warriors.

