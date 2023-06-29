Source: Warriors, San Francisco bidding for 2025 All-Star Game

The Warriors have been the center of the NBA universe for the last decade, but they haven't hosted the league's marquee midseason event since 2000, and they are hoping to change that.

The city of San Francisco and the Warriors have entered the bidding to host the 2025 NBA All-Star Game and the weekend of festivities that surround it, NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole confirmed Thursday.

Warriors/Bay Area are among several NBA franchises bidding for 2025 All-Star Weekend. SF Chronicle first.

Last ASW in the Bay? Oracle Arena in 2000 — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) June 29, 2023

The San Francisco Business Times first reported this week that the Warriors and the city had made a bid to hold the event.

The San Francisco Chronicle's C.J. Holmes also reported that three other cities -- Phoenix, Los Angeles and Milwaukee -- are in the running to land the 2025 All-Star Game.

The last time the Warriors hosted the All-Star Game was in 2000 when they played at Oracle Arena in Oakland. If Golden State is awarded the 2025 game, they would get a chance to showcase Chase Center, which opened in San Francisco ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season.

Back in 2000, the Warriors were in the middle of a 12-season playoff drought. Now, they are the shining beacon on the NBA mountaintop, having won four NBA championships in the last nine seasons.

While Steph Curry has three seasons remaining on his latest max contract, the 2025 All-Star Game in San Francisco could give the NBA and its fans a chance to honor the two-time league MVP before the end of his remarkable career.

Curry is a nine-time NBA All-Star and is one of the league's biggest draws.

If the NBA does award the All-Star Game to San Francisco in the coming years, the entire weekend is sure to be a show.

