Warriors' Moody underwent surgery on torn UCL in right thumb

Warriors guard Moses Moody underwent successful surgery to repair a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL) in his right thumb, the team announced Thursday.

Moody underwent the procedure Wednesday in Los Angeles, and he is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of training camp.

The 22-year-old is coming off a career-best season with Golden State, averaging 9.8 points on 43.3 percent shooting, with 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 22.3 minutes through 74 games (34 starts).

Moody's role with the Warriors has fluctuated since being selected No. 14 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

But after signing a three-year contract extension with Golden State worth $39 million, per his agent, the Warriors' commitment to the young guard was evident. And Moody's patience paid off, with him becoming an established starter in mid-February and helping the Warriors along their arduous journey to the postseason.

It's unclear exactly when he sustained the injury in his right shooting thumb, but he did struggle quite a bit during the Warriors' playoff run, losing his spot in the starting lineup after two playoff games.

Through 12 playoff games, Moody shot just 35 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range with 7.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.1 minutes.

The good news is he won't appear to be missing any time as the Warriors prepare for the 2025-26 NBA season.

