Analysts give Warriors ‘zero' chance to win Game 5. vs. Timberwolves

It's not likely, but certainly not impossible.

The Warriors are looking to become just the 14th team in NBA history, and the first since 2020, to overcome a three-games-to-one playoff series deficit as they face elimination in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinals series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at Target Center.

After winning Game 1 on May 6, Golden State has lost three consecutive games, and returns to Minnesota for a win-or-go-home contest without superstar Steph Curry, who continues to be out with a left hamstring strain and could return for Game 6 on Sunday if the Warriors are able to pull off the road victory on Wednesday.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

However, TNT analysts Dwight Howard, Jalen Rose and Charles Barkley all believe that Golden State stands no chance against Minnesota in Game 5.

"They've got about the same amount of chance as Boston does: Zero. It's over with for both of them ... Golden State is out," Howard said Tuesday on "Inside The NBA."

"I agree with you on the Warriors," Rose added. "Anthony Edwards has shown me a level of dominance and killer instinct now that he can really shoot the 3-pointer and he's getting his teammates involved and Julius Randle has been terrific in this series. I think Minnesota finds a way to close it out."

"It is over for the Warriors [Wednesday] night," Barkley chimed in.

Well, there you have it, Dub Nation. It's over ... right?

However, this wouldn't be the first time the number zero has been associated with a Warriors playoff run.

Steph hears and remembers everything pic.twitter.com/mb5dLn8qO1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022

This time, however, the Warriors must win without Curry, who famously pays close attention to what some NBA analysts state about his team's chances and uses it as motivation on the court.

The stage, at this point in the playoffs, is much smaller than it was in the 2022 NBA Finals, but history does show that Golden State doesn't mind being the underdog.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast