Dunleavy shares honest message to fans about Warriors' future

As the Warriors prepare for the 2023-24 NBA season, their fanbase is bracing for a fresh start with new general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr.

Eleven years ago, Dub Nation was in a similar position when Bob Myers was promoted to GM after Golden State wrapped up its fifth consecutive season without an NBA playoff appearance. Warriors fans took a wait-and-see approach with Myers, and their curiosity and patience paid off.

After an up-and-down 2022-23 season that ended in a second-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Dunleavy had a special message for fans.

"First of all, thank you. Thank you for your passion and investment into this team," Dunleavy said at his introductory press conference Monday. "What we’ve been able to witness the last few years has just been incredible. I love coming to the games and seeing our fans and the way they bring it each and every night. We got the best crowd in the league and just an amazing following not only in the state, the country but the whole world so thank you for your support.

"And then from that, I think, despite what people have said, the future is bright. The future is bright because we have good players now, we have good young players and like I said before, I think our processes are good, our decision-making is sound, and we’re capable of doing the things that we need to do to have long-term sustainability. So I think we should all be excited."

Dunleavy's message to Warriors fans this time around was quite different than his message to the fanbase back in 2007, after the former No. 3 overall pick in the 2002 draft was traded to the Indiana Pacers and told Pacers fans upon his arrival that he was happy to be where "fans appreciate good basketball."

Two decades later, he's back with the team -- wearing a suit and tie instead of a jersey -- reporting directly to CEO Joe Lacob.

The past is the past and, like Warriors fans, Dunleavy is focused on the future in his new role. And given the ample amount of important decisions Golden State faces this summer, Dunleavy already has lots of work to get into.

