Mike Dunleavy Jr. Warriors press conference live stream: How to watch online

The Warriors announced Friday that Mike Dunleavy Jr. has been promoted to general manager, replacing Bob Myers, who is departing after 11 years in charge of basketball operations and 12 years overall with the franchise.

On Monday, Dunleavy Jr. will be introduced by the Warriors during a press conference scheduled for 11 a.m. PT at Chase Center.

Dunleavy Jr. first joined the Warriors organization ahead of the 2018-19 NBA season as a pro scout and quickly earned a promotion to assistant general manager the following season. After two years in that role, he was promoted to vice president of basketball operations under Myers.

Now entering his sixth season with the Warriors, Dunleavy Jr. inherits a job that will put him to the test immediately. The 2022 NBA Draft takes place three days after his introductory press conference and the free agent negotiating window begins at 3 p.m. PT on Friday, June 30.

Dunleavy Jr.'s first order of business likely will be figuring out Draymond Green's future with the franchise. The four-time NBA champion has a $27.6 million option that the Warriors reportedly expect him to decline, though they plan to attempt to retain his services.

After that, Dunleavy Jr. must figure out if Donte DiVincenzo plans to decline his player option or return for another season.

The Warriors need to put a more balanced roster around Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, and that job now rests with Dunleavy Jr.

When: Monday, June 19 at 11 a.m. PT

Where: NBCBayArea.com and NBCSportsBayArea.com