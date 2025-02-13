What Dunleavy saw in Butler as Bulls teammates before Warriors trade

Perhaps nobody in the Warriors organization knows Jimmy Butler better than the general manager who just acquired him in a blockbuster trade.

Mike Dunleavy, and the star forward he traded for just last week, go way back, and they were Chicago Bulls teammates for three seasons from 2013-14 through 2015-16.

The Warriors general manager joined 95.7 The Game's "Steiny & Guru" on Thursday, where he was asked what he saw in Butler as a player for the first time 12 years ago.

"Well, ironically, when we built out our player development program, he, to me, is the prototype for how player development should go," Dunleavy said of Butler's early career ascension. "You draft a guy at the end of the first round, he plays a little bit his rookie year, his second year he takes another step, his third year he takes off and the rest is history. And Jimmy, I saw it firsthand the work he put in on a daily basis, the way he was coached and drilled. It was fun to see.

"And I also knew playing with him as a teammate, playing in high-pressure situations in the playoffs, what it's like to be in the foxhole with a guy, and for that reason, I felt he would be a perfect fit here. I know you age and things change over time, but those were some of his core principles who made him who he is as a pro. And for that reason, I just felt like it was as close to a no-brainer as possible for us to make this deal and get a player of his stature."

In three games since the trade, it appears Dunleavy and the Warriors made the right decision, as Butler has averaged 22 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game while injecting Golden State with new life.

The 35-year-old's immediate impact has not surprised his former teammate, and current general manager, one bit.

