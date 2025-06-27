Steph Curry and Draymond Green aren’t going to play forever.

That was the main point Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy made on Friday's episode of “The TK Show” with Tim Kawakami, which aired one day after the 2025 NBA Draft, when he discussed why the team is hesitant to let go of their future draft picks.

“We’re probably more protective of them than most teams,” Dunleavy told Kawakami. “Because not knowing after a few years what our roster is, the uncertainty of that, of putting those picks out in the future which, on the market makes them more valuable, but for us they’re a little bit more dangerous so we got to walk that line.”

And walk that line is what they’re doing. Curry and Green both will be unrestricted free agents heading into the 2027-28 NBA season – the four-time champs would be 39 and 37 years old, respectively.

Green also has a player option for 2026-27, but it’s unlikely he’d forego the $27 million he's due that season.

Additionally, Jimmy Butler also will be a free agent in 2027, as the two-year, $112 million contract extension he signed with Golden State aligns with the two Warriors stalwarts.

“The good news is, you know, if there’s a player that you can call on or reach out, you know, is available, we’re going to be in the game,” Dunleavy added. “Because I think the rest of the league sees these picks way out as pretty valuable because, look, the reality is Steph and Draymond, Jimmy, those guys probably aren’t going to be playing for the Warriors in 2032.”

For now, the Warriors will keep the future draft picks close to the vest, but, if given the chance, it sounds like Dunleavy would be willing to pull the trigger for the right deal.

