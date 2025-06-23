For the second consecutive year, the Warriors aren't scheduled to select a player in the NBA draft's first round. But could that change?

General manager Mike Dunleavy envisions Golden State exploring all trade opportunities during the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday -- including moving up into the first round. He believes some possibilities, however, are more likely than others.

"As far as trade, we'll look at stuff," Dunleavy told reporters during his pre-draft availability on Monday. "I think most likely in the second round, it's probably looking at moving up or back within that round. Is there a possibility we could move into the first round? Sure. I wouldn't put it at highly likely, but you never know.

"On draft night, you get calls, you explore things, you look at stuff, and we'll continue to do that."

The Warriors traded their 2025 first-round pick to the Miami Heat in February as part of the Jimmy Butler deal, receiving a 2025 second-round pick in the return package. Miami will pick at No. 20 on Wednesday, while Golden State's second-rounder is at No. 41.

And while the Warriors certainly are no stranger to making big moves under Dunleavy, with Butler and a six-team sign-and-trade deal that included Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks last summer, the GM explained Golden State could wait until after the draft is over to strike.

"Yeah, I think there's a lot of different ways we can go," Dunleavy said. "We've got some free agents that are priorities. We've got to handle that. But some of that stuff may lead into trades and other things. Obviously, we got wound up into a big deal last summer, multi-team trade. Anytime you get into the free agent stuff and you start looking at exceptions and cap space, it lends itself to we'll be opportunistic.

"I think with our cap and strategy group, those guys are really good. It's hard to say, though, now honestly as far as what's out there and what could happen. But we'll definitely be in the mix. I think we've shown a history of doing that."

Let the phone calls begin.

