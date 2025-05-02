Pistons star Beasley boldly claims he's ‘best shooter in the world'

Pistons guard Malik Beasley made a bold claim about his shooting abilities after the New York Knicks eliminated Detroit in Game 6 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series on Thursday night.

"It's been us against the world, our team," Beasley told reporters at Little Caesars Arena after his team's 116-113 loss. (h/t NBACentral). "... Obviously the pain hurts. [Ausar Thompson] was pissed. He is the best defender in the world. He feels like he should have got a stop on that last possession.

"I'm the best shooter in the world. I feel like I should have got it on the last possession."

The Pistons had one more chance late in the fourth quarter to send the elimination game into overtime after Knicks star Jalen Brunson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer over Thompson for a 116-113 lead. But on the next play, a pass from Cade Cunningham to Beasley went through his hands and out of bounds, and Detroit's season was over.

While Beasley is an accomplished shooter, averaging 16.3 points per game on 43-percent shooting from the field and 41.6 percent from deep this season, Dub Nation certainly would argue that title still belongs to Warriors star Steph Curry.

At 37 years of age, Curry remains one of the game's most lethal shooters, posting a 44.8 shooting percentage from the field during the 2024-25 NBA season and still finishing third in threes per game (3.8) during his 16th campaign.

Not to mention Curry owns the NBA's single-season (402) and all-time (4,058) 3-point records, and he doesn't just kill his opponents from deep, sniping from mid-range, floaters, and everywhere else on the court. He also further etched his name into basketball shooting lore last summer with his "Golden Dagger" in the 2024 Paris Olympics, which sent Team USA home with a gold medal on the world's biggest stage.

In short, Curry's list of shooting accomplishments could go on and on.

It's hard to argue that any one player is the "best" at anything in the NBA, let alone the world, and everything is subjective. But in this case, the consensus tends to lie in Curry's favor.

