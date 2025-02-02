Trending
Luka-AD blockbuster trade leaves NBA world stunned on social media

By Jordan Elliott

The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks shocked the sports world Saturday night with a reported trade involving superstar point guard Luka Dončić and All-NBA big man Anthony Davis.

This stunning, unprecedented move took even the most experienced members of the NBA world by surprise.

The report was so unbelievable in fact, that many NBA players immediately assumed the post on ESPN reporter Shams Charania's X account was some kind of prank, or a nefarious act by a hacker.

Once the report seemingly became confirmed. many NBA stars took to social media to voice their absolute disbelief that such a transaction could ever occur, particularly out of nowhere.

The shock-and-awe wasn't reserved only for NBA players, as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons also weighed in on the astonishing report.

This move certainly shakes things up in the Western Conference, and potentially will impact the Warriors and Kings for the next decade-plus as the Lakers add a generational talent who is just 25 years old in Dončić, while Davis fortifies an already stout Mavericks team that made the NBA Finals less than one year ago.

