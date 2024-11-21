Waters shares humble outlook on newfound Warriors starting role

SAN FRANCISCO – Steve Kerr said Lindy Waters III is a nice fit in the Warriors’ offense and plans to keep the undrafted veteran guard a part of the starting unit, at least for the near future.

Waters, however, sees it differently.

From Waters' viewpoint, Kerr could insert just about anyone into the starting two-guard spot left vacant by De’Anthony Melton’s season-ending knee injury.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that can fill that role,” Waters told NBC Sports Bay Area after Wednesday’s 120-97 win over the Atlanta Hawks at Chase Center. “If you got Steph [Curry], [Draymond Green], Trayce [Jackson-Davis] and [Andrew Wiggins], you can throw any other fifth guy in there and he’ll be good.”

For now, Kerr isn’t interested in using anyone else. The job belongs to Waters, and the Warriors coach doesn’t see that changing any time soon.

“I’m committed to that right now,” Kerr said. “He’s a good fit next to that group. I like bringing Buddy [Hield] off the bench. Starting Lindy allows us to keep the bench intact and gives us another shooter and defender in the starting lineup.”

Waters, who had started the Warriors' previous two games while the team awaited word on Melton’s condition, wasn’t spectacular in his official debut as a member of Golden State's starting group, but he did enough to warrant keeping him in that role.

Waters had 10 points on 4 of 9 shooting (with a pair of threes), three rebounds with one assist and a steal while finishing plus-16 in 23 minutes against the Hawks.

In his three starts this season, the 27-year-old is shooting 9 of 19 from the floor and is 6 of 12 behind the arc.

That’s a nice complement to a starting unit featuring the greatest distance shooter of all time, one of the most dominant defensive players in NBA history and two other role players who have been playing at a very high level.

In addition to efficient offense, Waters also stood out with his defensive effort against the Hawks. Matched up against Trae Young most of the night, Waters limited the three-time NBA All-Star to 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting.

“Just got to corral him, pressure him a little bit, make him make tough decisions, tough passes,” Waters said. “He’s a really, really crafty player, really talented.”

Waters quickly has made a positive impression not only on Kerr and Dub Nation, but with his teammates as well.

“Lindy’s playing well,” Green said. “Just always knows where to be, knows defensive rotations and assignments, knows how to get to space. We have the utmost belief in him. We have no doubt that he’ll continue to play well for us in that [starting] group.”

Waters, though, was very humble in the Warriors’ locker room after the game. He repeatedly praised his teammates and didn’t make much of a big deal out of being named a starter.

“I’ve just been ready for whatever moment that is,” Waters said. “Rotation-wise, it might be exciting at first, but at the end of the day, once the ball goes up everything is normal.”

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast