Why Chuck, Stephen A. believe LeBron should force trade to Warriors

It's that time of the year again when the Warriors are thrown into trades for just about every NBA star that could be available on the market, leading up to Thursday's trade deadline.

The biggest name Golden State continues to be connected to, whether it's realistic or not, is Los Angeles Lakers megastar LeBron James, who both Charles Barkley and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believe should force a trade to the Warriors.

Charles Barkley floats the idea of LeBron James playing for the Warriors or Spurs 🍿



"Those are two places I could see would be fascinating." pic.twitter.com/iqS1bz450w — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 3, 2025

"[The Oklahoma City Thunder are] not it, the [Dallas Mavericks] are not it. I'd actually, to be honest with you, I'd swing for the Warriors," Barkley said on Monday's episode of "Get Up." "I would. First of all, it would be must-watch television to see Steph [Curry] and LeBron play together ... I think the Warriors would be fascinating, because, listen, Steph and LeBron together, people have been talking about it for years."

Smith followed Barkley on the program and expressed a similar view, believing the Warriors are one of two teams that make the most sense for James, should he want to force his way out of Los Angeles.

Stephen A. Smith thinks LeBron James should waive his no-trade clause to join the Warriors or Knicks.



"If he's settled with being in LA, that's because of a lifestyle decision. It ain't because of a basketball decision. 'Cause the Lakers ain't winning no championship as… pic.twitter.com/7QLOZ5tkTZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 3, 2025

"I go to Rich Paul and I tell him I will waive my no-trade clause for one of two teams. It will be to either join Steph Curry in Golden State or to go to New York with the Knicks. One of the two," Smith shared.

"If I'm LeBron James, I either use [a Knicks trade] as an option or I go to Golden State and I join Steph Curry and I go out with the greatest shooter God has ever created."

Smith believes James' potential pairing with superstar point guard Curry and forward Draymond Green, two former NBA Finals adversaries, in Golden State, would be "something special."

"You have an exceptional passer, who is a basketball savant with the IQ of a LeBron James and you are able to feed that dude the ball and Draymond Green is your teammate as well, and you know how fiery he's going to be playing with LeBron, playing with Steph Curry," Smith explained. "Oh my lord, that would be absolutely something special, and if I'm LeBron James, I sit up there, and I waive my no-trade clause and try to get to Golden State. That would be my No. 1 option, personally.

"But who knows, everybody keeps saying he wants to stay in LA, he's settled. And my response is, if he's settled being in LA, that's because of a lifestyle decision. It ain't because of a basketball decision, because the Lakers ain't winning no championship as presently constructed, I can tell you that."

While James joining the Warriors certainly is a fun thought experiment, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported Sunday, citing a source, that James intends to remain with Los Angeles past Thursday's trade deadline.

It's unclear if the Warriors have inquired with the Lakers about a potential blockbuster deal for James, as they did at this time last year, but barring a major development, it appears the 40-year-old will stay put for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season.

