Report: Warriors presented ‘substantial' Markkanen trade offer to Jazz

While Dub Nation anxiously awaits updates in the Lauri Markkanen trade sweepstakes, general manager Mike Dunleavy and the Warriors’ front office appear to have done their part in the effort to land the star forward.

Golden State has presented the Utah Jazz a substantial offer for the NBA All-Star big man, The Athletic's Tony Jones confirmed Friday during an interview on 95.7 The Game.

"Golden State has an offer on the table, and I feel it's a substantial offer,” Jones said. “The Jazz can only answer that for themselves, what they're looking for."

Jones, who covers the Jazz, further explained that while the current offers from Golden State and other teams are heavily rooted in draft picks, Utah could seek an additional asset, such as an up-and-coming youngster, to grow with the franchise.

"I do think the level of offers that are out there are substantial, Jones said. "I think they are heavily pick-based. I think with a couple of the offers there, a young player or two out there that has the potential to grow over the course of his career.”

Despite Golden State's offer reportedly being strong, the path to attaining Markkanen could be complicated because of the draft capital the Warriors have at their disposal.

"I think one thing that complicates Golden State's package is that they [the Warriors] only have essentially two unprotected first-rounders, [2026 and 2028]," Jones said. "You look at what Mikal Bridges went for a couple weeks ago, he went for five [first-round picks], and it wasn't just five firsts. It was five firsts, plus swaps, plus Bojan Bogdanović. I think that all of that stuff has to be taken into consideration when you think about what Lauri Markkanen could potentially go for."

While Markkanen appears to be the big acquisition the Warriors, both they and the Jazz aren't desperate to immediately do a deal. There likely will be plenty of back and forth between both front offices, with a prolonged negotiation sure to precede any potential trade.

