Lakers rookie Olivari gets emotional after meeting Steph

Friday night was a full-circle moment for Los Angeles Lakers rookie Quincy Olivari.

Like many others, Olivari grew up watching and idolizing Warriors superstar Steph Curry. But not like many others, Olivari got a chance to meet his idol after the Warriors' preseason finale against the Lakers on Friday at Chase Center.

Olivari showed Curry a video of the two from years ago when the four-time NBA champion signed Olivari's Curry jersey after a game. Fast forward to Friday, Olivari had his own NBA jersey on while speaking to his inspiration.

The 23-year-old guard was asked about the special moment while speaking to reporters after the game, and he got emotional while reflecting on what those few minutes meant to him.

"I've liked him since I was in sixth grade," Olivari said, choking up. "I don't even know what to say. That's my favorite player ever. First thing he told me was, 'I'm a big fan of your game.' And truth be told, I'm a big fan of him. I had his jersey. He signed it twice. I used to sleep under that jersey. I just wanted to be like him so bad.

"So just to be able to meet him and him have some respect for me, and then us talk in the back. He gave me his shoes and signed them. That meant the world to me. My dad knows, my mom knows. It just means a lot. I don't know, it just means a lot."

After their conversation, Curry gifted Olivari a pair of signed shoes.

The Lakers guard later took to his Instagram page to further soak in the moment.

"Dreams do come true," he wrote, along with old and current photos and videos that perfectly portrayed his loyal fandom.

Curry later commented on the post.

"Pleasure bro," he wrote. "Appreciate you being a real one and letting me know the history!!"

It's not every day that you meet your idol. But if you do, be sure to completely soak in the moment.

