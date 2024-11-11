Klay has oddly subdued view on returning to face Warriors

If Klay Thompson is looking forward to facing the Warriors on Tuesday night at Chase Center, the Dallas Mavericks guard is doing a great job hiding it.

The Warriors franchise icon makes his highly anticipated return to the Bay Area this week, and while the Warriors and Dub Nation are making a big deal out of the occasion, Thompson isn't embracing the hype.

"Be good to see people that you grinded with obviously, but to me, it's just another regular-season game in November," Thompson told reporters after the Mavericks' loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. "Obviously, there's bigger implications with the NBA Cup. So, that's what's on my mind, just to win that because I haven't been a part of it yet. I know it's young but before to play for that title."

Everyone in the Bay Area circled Nov. 12 on the calendar when the schedule was released this summer, and emotions surely will be heightened when Thompson takes the court for pregame warm-ups, is introduced to the crowd before tip-off and whenever he touches the ball during the game.

But Thompson isn't worried about having to compartmentalize his emotions.

"I've been doing this a long time," Thompson told reporters. "And basketball is basketball."

Thompson's longtime Splash Brother, Steph Curry, had a much different reaction when asked on "Warriors Postgame Live" about the return of his former teammate.

"Don't do this to me," Curry told Bonta Hill, Chris Mullin and Festus Ezeli after Golden State's 127-116 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night. "Don't do this to me. I'm not ready for this man. It's going to be a lot to look forward to and I'm excited to see him, obviously as a friend. But I'm trying to conserve all of my mental energy for Tuesday because it's going to be a lot."

To celebrate Thompson, the Warriors announced Friday that they will give fans in attendance a captain's hat with the team's logo on it.

Thompson didn't seem enamored with the Warriors' giveaway item.

"I guess it's a good thing for the fans," Thompson said. "So, kudos to them."

The four-time NBA champion wanted a fresh start after contract negotiations with the Warriors broke down this past summer, but he has gotten off to a tough start in Dallas.

The 34-year-old is averaging 13.8 points per game on 41.8 percent shooting from the field and 35.4 percent from 3-point range through the first 10 contests of the 2024-25 season.

If those shooting percentages hold for the remainder of the season, they would be the worst of Thompson's likely Hall of Fame career.

The defending Western Conference champion Mavericks were confident adding Thompson was the missing piece -- he still might be -- but they have gotten off to a slow start, entering Tuesday's game with a 5-5 record, having lost their last two games.

It's clear Thompson wants to move past Tuesday's game and that might be what he and the Mavericks need to get back on track.

