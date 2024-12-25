Klay surpasses Miller, moves to fifth on NBA's all-time 3-point list

Even with a new team, former Warriors guard Klay Thompson continues to impress with his elite 3-point shooting.

The Splash Bro moved to fifth on the NBA's all-time 3-point list after knocking down his 2,561st triple during the fourth quarter of the Dallas Mavericks' Christmas Day game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, surpassing Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (2,560).

Thompson tied Miller's record at the start of the second quarter and surpassed it at the 8:49 mark of the final frame.

"It's honestly a dream come true," Thompson said postgame. "I want to celebrate it tonight because you just think of all the hours you spent shooting and all the time you've gotten up in your lifetime. To pass such an icon like Reggie, it's super surreal for me. Especially being a 90s baby, I watched him, he hit so many game-winners, battled against the best that ever played, and leaving it all out on the floor."

Thompson finished with 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting from the field and 4 of 10 from 3-point range with four rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks in 29 minutes.

And despite Kyrie Irving's 39-point performance, the Mavericks still fell 105-99 to the Timberwolves at home.

While Mavericks coach Jason Kidd knows the competitor in Thompson would have preferred a win, it doesn't take away from the magical milestone the 34-year-old accomplished.

"I think it's incredible for his journey," Kidd told reporters postgame. "He's going to go down as one of the best shooters to play the game. To be able to pass Reggie, it's history. He'd rather take the W than pass Reggie, but it's still history and something that he'll look back at.

"It's incredible that Reggie has dropped that far that fast. But again, Klay is playing at a high level for us and we're going to need that if Luka [Doncic]'s out."

Even from afar, Dub Nation always has something to root for and celebrate when it comes to Captain Klay.

