Klay Thompson aims to make All-Star Game return in 2023-24

Klay Thompson's name once was synonymous with the NBA All-Star game. The Warriors guard earned the prestigious selection five consecutive years from 2015 to 2019 before suffering back-to-back season-ending injuries.

During Warriors Media Day on Monday, Thompson spoke about what it would mean to him to make his return to the All-Star Game for the first time since 2019.

"That would be awesome," Thompson said. "It's a goal of mine, and I think it's attainable. It's just how hard I want to work and how ready I'll be opening night, so it's up to me. I'm not going to lie to you, it is a goal of mine. It's always an honor to play in the All-Star Game, and you get used to it; and when you don't go for a while, you kind of feel left out. I think it's in Indianapolis this year, I would love to be there."

Klay set a goal of making the All-Star team this year 🤩 pic.twitter.com/P7ZNhOwMqE — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 2, 2023

As one of the most prolific shooters the NBA has ever seen, Thompson is always a threat to put together a strong enough resume to earn an All-Star nod.

He led the NBA with 301 made 3-pointers last season and appears to be in an even stronger spot mentally nearly two years removed from his return to the court.

The last time Thompson was named an All-Star, he averaged 21.5 points on 47/40/81 shooting splits. In 2022-23, his scoring average topped that 2019 figure at 21.9 points per game, indicating his production is as strong as ever heading into his age 33 season.

As the Warriors pursue their fifth championship with their current core, Thompson will have his eyes firmly on attaining his sixth career All-Star selection.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast