Klay jokes about dad's ‘selfish' Lakers preference in free agency

In his free-agency decision, Klay Thompson reportedly narrowed his options down to two teams: the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers.

His dad, Mychal Thompson, had a pretty clear preference as a longtime Lakers player and broadcaster. So when Klay chose the Mavericks instead, his dad was understandably dissatisfied.

During Klay's introductory press conference Tuesday in Dallas, he discussed his dad's reaction to his NBA free-agency decision.

"Yea, my dad was disappointed. I really haven't talked to him much about it," the younger Thompson told reporters. "At the end of the day, he was happy for me."

It doesn't seem like Mychal was in his son's ear too much, but Klay definitely knew where his father stood on the matter.

"He was a little selfish in his business interests because he wanted me to be home with the family," Klay joked. "I was like, 'Dad, I've been in California my whole life. I got to experience something new.' "

Although a lighthearted anecdote, that quote gives important insight into Thompson's decision-making progress. It's clear that a change of scenery was paramount as he chose his next team.

"He understood, and he's actually really excited for me," Thompson remarked more seriously about his father's reaction. "He thinks we have a great shot to do something special here, not just this year, but for many years. So, he was all on board once the dust settled, and he realized that it was really a match made in heaven."

In the end, it appears Klay has convinced his dad that he made the right move. But Mychal -- and many other Lakers fans -- probably can't help but wonder if Thompson had followed his dad's footsteps to Los Angeles.

