Cousins believes NBA will see ‘happy Klay' after Warriors departure

Emotions have been and will continue to be high for Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Klay Thompson and the Warriors as they navigate through their fresh divorce.

But former Golden State center DeMarcus Cousins believes those emotions mostly will be positive ones for Thompson.

"Obviously, Dallas got better. They added a third piece that complements them perfectly. There's less pressure on Klay to perform how they were expecting him to perform in Golden State. So it's less pressure in Dallas. I think we see Klay have a really good year. He's going to be a perfect complimentary piece. He's been that before with championship teams. I think he has a good comeback season.

"The biggest thing is we'll see a happy Klay. Klay's looking to be loved and embraced, and I think Dallas is the perfect fan base and city to achieve that. So we'll see a happy Klay and that's good for the NBA."

Thompson spent 13 seasons in the Bay after being drafted by Golden State No. 11 overall in 2011. He averaged 19.6 points on 45.3-percent shooting from the field and 41.3 percent from 3-point range, adding 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists throughout his Warriors career, helping the team win four NBA titles with his lights-out shooting and once-elite defense.

He also is a five-time NBA All-Star and two-time All-NBA Third Team honoree, but he had one of his "worst" showings last season while still averaging 18 points on 43.2-percent shooting from the field and 38.7 percent from 3, along with 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

A fresh start seemed necessary for Thompson, and both he and the Warriors were ready to turn that page on a book full of unforgettable memories.

And while both parties embrace a new season full of change, Cousins has confidence it will be a good thing in the end.

