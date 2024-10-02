Klay details biggest Warriors-to-Mavericks system adjustments

After spending 13 years with one team, it will take some time for Klay Thompson to adjust to a new offense on the Dallas Mavericks.

The former Warriors guard is getting acclimated to his new team after signing a three-year, $50 million contract with Dallas this offseason, and in speaking to reporters at Mavericks Media Day on Monday, Thompson was asked what he envisions being the biggest adjustments for him throughout training camp and early on in the 2024-25 NBA season.

"I think from an X's and O's standpoint I have to adjust to playing off such good creators," Thompson said. "In Golden State, it was a very motion-based offense. Just being able to play with Luka [Dončić] the last few days, his ability in the pick and roll is like maybe the best I've ever seen. It will be fun to play with him in those sets because he draws so much attention and he gets so many open looks from the perimeter, so I'll be there to knock them down.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I think it will take a couple weeks just to get used to this new system but luckily opening night's not until the 22nd, I think, so this preseason might be the most important one I've had in so many years ... I do know I'm a hooper and I can adjust accordingly and I look forward to doing that."

Thompson, who averaged more possessions (5.6) and points (6.2) off screens per game during the 2023-24 season than the entire Mavericks team combined (3.6 possessions, 3.2 points), offers Dallas a unique offensive weapon, but he knows he will have to adjust to the system in place, which runs through Dončić and up until Thompson's arrival, featured less of the scheme elements he has succeeded with over the years.

"That's exciting. It kind of adds a whole new dimension to our team being able to have a player like me who can draw the defense just by cutting through the lane or using an off-ball screen, a pindown and taking two defenders with me," Thompson added. "But I know I'll obviously have to adjust to Luka, Luka's the system, he's an MVP frontrunner and that's a huge reason why I came here, to help alleviate some of the pressure he deals with on a nightly basis, the defenses he sees."

Thompson, a four-time NBA champion, five-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA player has seen it all throughout his Hall of Fame career and should have no issues acclimating to his new system.

And he will have plenty of time to do so before facing off against the Warriors for the first time on Nov. 12 at Chase Center.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast