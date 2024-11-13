Warriors vs. Mavericks live updates: Reaction, analysis of Dubs' win in Klay's return

What to Know Following "Warriors Postgame Live," stay tuned to NBC Sports Bay Area for "Dubs Talk Live" with Kerith Burke and Zena Keita.

Four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson made his highly anticipated return to the Bay Area to take on the Warriors for the first time as a member of the Mavericks.

Steph Curry fueled the Warriors' 120-117 win with 37 points on 14-of-27 shooting from the field and 5 of 12 from 3-point range.

Klay Thompson impressed in his return to the Bay with a season high-tying 22 points on 41.2-percent shooting with six 3-pointers.

The Warriors improve to 9-2 after their NBA Cup win, while the Mavericks fall to 5-6 this season.

Read below for all the game highlights, news, analysis and postgame press conferences from Chase Center in San Francisco: