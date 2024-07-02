Remembering the iconic, hilarious moments from Klay's Warriors career

After 13 illustrious seasons, including the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, Klay Thompson's Warriors career is over.

The 34-year-old guard, likely in the twilight of his career, agreed to sign a three-year, $50 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

His Warriors career did not end on a positive note. His inconsistent 2023-24 NBA season resulted in a midseason benching, numerous outbursts of frustrations and a disastrous play-in tournament performance that culminated in tense and uncomfortable negotiations with the only team he's ever known.

However, those negative moments make up just a microscopic fraction of Thompson's probable Hall of Fame career.

For the sake of not crashing the browser on your device, here are some of the many iconic and hilarious moments that define Klay Thompson's Warriors career:

A Warrior. In every sense of the word.

I’ll never forget Klay running back on defense minutes after tearing his ACL. Heart of a champion.



pic.twitter.com/hYYaI21vFc — 30🅿️roblemz (@30problemz) July 1, 2024

Steve Kerr told me during a 1-on-1 interview in December 2022 that this Klay Thompson 3 is his favorite play in his coaching career: “It was the most beautiful offensive possession. It captured our team perfectly, and that play I will always remember." pic.twitter.com/z1e6z9qeC2 — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) July 2, 2024

The single-game 3-point record

52 POINTS

18-29 FG

14-24 3 PTS

27 MINUTES



Quand Klay Thompson battait le record de Steph Curry en inscrivant 14 paniers à 3 points, le 29 octobre 2018 à Chicago. pic.twitter.com/fWLWx4xYUY — STEPBACK (@StepBackfr) July 2, 2024

The 37-point first quarter

Here is the FULL 37-point third quarter by Klay Thompson!



13-13 FG

9-9 3PT

2-2 FT



HE DIDN'T MISS A SINGLE SHOT!! 😲 pic.twitter.com/sI4mbZpn1Y — LoonMuse (@KevonLooneyMuse) July 2, 2024

The 60-point game

December 5, 2016: Klay Thompson scores 60 points in 29 minutes in a 142-106 Warriors win over the Pacers.



During the game, Thompson dribbled the ball just 11 times and held the ball for a total of 90 seconds. pic.twitter.com/lXQmdAwFRQ — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) December 5, 2021

After @KlayThompson dropped 60, not even ice could cool him down 😂#WarriorsArchive pic.twitter.com/ATySeJDfBj — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 18, 2020

Game. 6. Klay.

5 years ago today, Game 6 Klay in OKC



41 points (playoff career-high)

11 threes (NBA playoff record) pic.twitter.com/4dEiPgzag4 — Antonin (@antonin_org) May 28, 2021

10 straight 3s

5 years ago today:



The game Klay Thompson hit 10 STRAIGHT 3-POINTERS vs Lakers.



Stats: 44 PTS, 17-20 FG, 10-11 3P in 27 MINS🔥



pic.twitter.com/Az4LOM9t3J — SplashBrosMuse (@SplashBrosMuse) January 21, 2024

When Klay signed a fan's toaster

Another underrated Klay memory:



Signing a fan’s toaster at a meet & greet event in March 2017.



Warriors went 31-2 after the toaster signing and won the title. pic.twitter.com/grBfp1aHxr — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) June 30, 2024

Good samaritan talks New York scaffolding

6 years ago today, a New York news reporter unknowingly interviewed Klay Thompson about scaffoldingspic.twitter.com/UbBVYHpREV — 𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐫 🍿 (@klaylmao) November 20, 2023

Captain Klay's nautical journeys

Klay just flashed the Uzi on his IG Live Stream 😳 pic.twitter.com/wTIB6mV9Wu — Klay Thompson’s Burner (@iKlayThompson) May 27, 2023

Klay lost his championship hat while boating to the parade 😭pic.twitter.com/8UJ6f5r4sS — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

"I'm an Aquarius and I've always loved the water my whole life.."



Klay levels out the post game interview and is on about the metaphysical feeling in the ocean. 🎙👀



pic.twitter.com/X5yxlrYJJH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 14, 2022

Klay Thompson commuting to Chase Center by Kayak for tonight’s home opener 😅



(Via @KlayThompson IG) pic.twitter.com/rDruodWNi3 — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) October 24, 2023

The return and that anxiety-inducing dunk

"HE'S BAAAAACK!"



Klay Thompson is introduced for the first time at Chase Center. pic.twitter.com/DlYjv6Svj3 — NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2022

11 is that man.



Klay Thompson threw down this insane poster dunk in his first game back after an injury in 2022.#DubsDunkWeek pic.twitter.com/D3rHzudC83 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 10, 2023

Rocco

Zaza wanted to know where Klay was but Rocco wouldn’t say a word 🤐😂



[via @zaza27] pic.twitter.com/3HIqsppyRP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 3, 2021

Throwback to 2014 when I took a dog walk with Klay and Rocco. 😊 pic.twitter.com/u7IhvOvx0X — Scott Strazzante (@ScottStrazzante) July 1, 2024

Klay using Rocco for workouts 🤣



(via @KlayThompson) pic.twitter.com/BXVOP1Eeyk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 12, 2020

Klay and Rocco enjoying a cruise on a beautiful day 😂



[via @KlayThompson] pic.twitter.com/AUbkXhEaAB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 10, 2021

Klay & Rocco make the perfect team #InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/TZ1VD4ZtTS — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 26, 2023

Happy Chinese New Year from Me & Rocco! pic.twitter.com/ienF9BYO5k — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) February 16, 2018

Klay signing shoes while Rocco chills in his throne 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8UBpPOgfc3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 1, 2020

Those moves ...

KLAY DANCING WITH THE TROPHY



💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/nQ0rRn5rEX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

Klay Thompson's mood after hitting 11 threes vs. the Rockets pic.twitter.com/tGLIODzEeu — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 25, 2023

China Klay

Panda, panda, panda, panda.



Klay & Loon are living it up in China 🐼 pic.twitter.com/tPNIgrJ9AG — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 28, 2023

Klay & Kevon embraced this ear-resistible experience in China 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WeXECtidsk — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 29, 2023

Fake Klay

Here’s the video of fake Klay Thompson sneaking into game 5 of the NBA Finals 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8T6ERe4Zhm — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 14, 2022

The lowest of lows

This moment between Steph and Klay (2021) 💯🥹



pic.twitter.com/dXnuRMQaLC — SplashBrosMuse (@SplashBrosMuse) March 20, 2024

To the highest of highs

Everything in this video is how Klay Thompson will be remembered in the Bay Area pic.twitter.com/oLZH41wZGw — Klay Thompson’s Burner (@iKlayThompson) June 30, 2024

Klay Thompson is funny asf 😭 pic.twitter.com/Hh2U0WBbkN — JC30❤️‍🔥 (@ShimmyKlay11) June 17, 2022

Klay hit the hot tub right after the parade 😂



(via @Money23Green) pic.twitter.com/XTB4Swophn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 20, 2022

Draymond Green: "Oh snap! Klay just googled himself. It says 'three-time champ' already.... That's dope!" pic.twitter.com/eO3nBZnWNy — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 9, 2018

Reporter Klay

"Steph what's going on man? Haven't seen you in awhile."



Reporter Klay meets Stephen Curry 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/2TAMgbnJub — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 31, 2021

Eric Paschall had broadcaster Klay Thompson on his feet 😂#DubNation pic.twitter.com/Ar8JKBxdVP — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 28, 2019

Klay Thompson riding the exercise bike during his in-game interview



“it helps me think” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2LnPp9agDN — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) November 6, 2021

"Hello, Klay Thompson"

Canon just wanted to say hi to Klay 💙😂 pic.twitter.com/6SrSP2W5HD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 11, 2022

The paper airplanes

This might be the most Klay Thompson thing ever pic.twitter.com/bU6NyaZ2Vp — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) January 26, 2023

Klay Thompson: paper airplane artist ✈️ pic.twitter.com/qYNUGUnyex — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 8, 2022

Wise beyond his years

“in the past like a ponytail” -Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/mwIKmoRQzE — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) July 3, 2020

A reporter asked Klay Thompson if he was born for high pressure situations like Game 6.



"I don't know if I was born for it ... I mean I guess you could say I was born for it." 🐐 pic.twitter.com/bVu8xXXGj0 — KNBR (@KNBR) May 27, 2018

He doesn't taunt often, but when he does ...

Klay Thompson taunts the heck out of Dillon Brooks after hitting the shot and gets called for a technical pic.twitter.com/SLfBvNSxRd — dave (@nbadaves) December 26, 2022

Klay Thompson reminding everyone that he has four rings during tonight’s loss vs the Grizzlies.



Golden State also only has seven road wins the entire season 😬pic.twitter.com/5u6tSd78r4 — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) March 19, 2023

"They have four rings. Repeated over and over. And they do."



Devin Booker spoke on what Klay Thompson said in a heated exchange that led to Thompson's first-ever ejection.pic.twitter.com/trDgP5THrV — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 26, 2022

Jackie Moon

JACKIE MOON!



Klay's a legend for this 😂 pic.twitter.com/uSGHPUep9u — ESPN (@espn) November 1, 2018

Klay scores over his hero Jackie Moon 😂 pic.twitter.com/ji2vfeTmIx — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2022

Two-sport athlete

Klay Thompson can swing it 💪 pic.twitter.com/k8yUMGWGmP — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) January 20, 2022

Klay Thompson threw out the first pitch at the A's game tonight and he tossed some 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/VsatLqemjb — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) August 1, 2017

The environmentalist

