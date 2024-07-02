Remembering the iconic, hilarious moments from Klay's Warriors career

After 13 illustrious seasons, including the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, Klay Thompson's Warriors career is over.
The 34-year-old guard, likely in the twilight of his career, agreed to sign a three-year, $50 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.
His Warriors career did not end on a positive note. His inconsistent 2023-24 NBA season resulted in a midseason benching, numerous outbursts of frustrations and a disastrous play-in tournament performance that culminated in tense and uncomfortable negotiations with the only team he's ever known.
However, those negative moments make up just a microscopic fraction of Thompson's probable Hall of Fame career.
For the sake of not crashing the browser on your device, here are some of the many iconic and hilarious moments that define Klay Thompson's Warriors career: