Warriors' Thompson embraces Curry's ‘human Wikipedia' moniker

Klay Thompson, in the words of Warriors teammate Steph Curry, is a "human Wikipedia."

His knowledge knows no bounds.

In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area Warriors broadcaster Kelenna Azubuike prior to the 2021-2022 NBA season, Curry was asked if he had one favorite memory, on or off the court, from playing with Thompson and recalled one time when his fellow Splash Brother was sitting at his locker with his feet up and reading a newspaper an hour and a half before the game, referring to him as a "human Wikipedia" for his knowledge of random facts and information.

Thompson joined NBA star Paul George on the latest episode of "Podcast P with Paul George," where he was asked about Curry's nickname for him and explained where he gets all his random information from.

"I take that as a compliment. A beautiful mind," Thompson said. "We're millennials, we spend a lot of time on our phones and I know Wikipedia isn't the best source, but I'll be getting lost in these rabbit holes on Wikipedia or Reddit about just history or it can be anything random. It can be sports, it can be the ocean, it can be the government, it can be foreign affairs. I just read some random stuff that might not be helpful for my life, but if I ever go on "Jeopardy!" I'll be ready."

Four-time NBA champion, five-time All-Star, boating aficionado and human Wikipedia. That man really does it all.

Whenever Thompson decides to retire, we might just see him hosting "Jeopardy!" one day, or maybe dominating the competition in weekly trivia at a Bay Area bar.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast