Watch Klay's emotional reaction to Warriors tribute in return

As expected, emotions were high leading up to Tuesday's NBA Cup game between the Dallas Mavericks and Warriors.

Klay Thompson was introduced in front of the Chase Center crowd before tip-off, but as an opponent for the first time in his 14-year NBA career.

Wearing captain hats as part of the "Salute Captain Klay" experience, fans stood on their feet and gave the Splash Bro a warm welcome back to his forever home while a special tribute video played on the jumbotron.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Warriors’ tribute video for Klay 🥹 pic.twitter.com/lHgoT5kHTH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 13, 2024

After the video, Thompson walked onto the court and embraced Dub Nation as the cheers only grew louder.

Chase Center welcomes Klay back to the Bay 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Bb6kcdjOGI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 13, 2024

A fitting reception for a forever franchise legend.

Spending the last 13 years in the Bay with the Warriors, Thompson's legacy in the region will live on forever -- no matter what jersey he's wearing.

And Tuesday night was living proof of that.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast