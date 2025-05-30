Rocco Thompson, beloved dog of ex-Warriors star Klay, dies at 13

Dub Nation tragically lost one of its most iconic members.

Former Warriors guard Klay Thompson's beloved dog, Rocco, has passed away, Mychal Thompson revealed Wednesday on an ESPN Los Angeles sports radio show.

"As Mase and Ireland always say, when someone dear has departed, ‘Hail fellow well met,' " Mychal said on "Mason & Ireland." "We had to put Rocco, Klay’s dog, down over the weekend."

Mychal shared that Rocco was put down Saturday: "It was time."

The English bulldog was 13.

“We were all sad, but Rocco had a great, long life," Mychal added. "So today’s game is dedicated to the memory of our service men and women, and to Rocco."

Rocco instantly stole the hearts of Warriors fans and the NBA world, with him and Klay sharing several heartwarming and viral moments over the last decade-plus. From Rocco joining the team on the road and pooping in hotel rooms to being the best moral support buddy for Klay during the sharpshooter's lengthy rehab from consecutive knee injuries, and everything in between -- Klay and Rocco's relationship was the epitome of "man's best friend."

The two quite literally did everything together -- through the ups and the downs. Klay even dropped a Rocco-themed signature shoe to honor his best bud.

Klay using Rocco for workouts 🤣



(via @KlayThompson) pic.twitter.com/BXVOP1Eeyk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 12, 2020

Klay and Rocco enjoying a day on the water



[via @KlayThompson] pic.twitter.com/ALWQ07PUIk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 23, 2021

Klay getting to practice on his boat is a must-watch pic.twitter.com/KC4wYgCccH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 13, 2022

While Klay now resides in Dallas after leaving the Warriors and signing with the Mavericks last offseason, he -- and Rocco -- forever will be a part of Dub Nation.

RIP Rocco.

