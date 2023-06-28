What Klay hilariously told CP3 after shocking Warriors trade

Dub Nation might be wondering how Klay Thompson reacted to the news of Chris Paul coming to the Bay, and most probably have assumed the Warriors guard's initial thoughts went to basketball.

Well, that assumption would be wrong.

Thompson recently revealed the first thing he told Paul, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater, as he and Golden State teammate Steph Curry prepared to participate in "The Match" against NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce this week.

“At least we got Chris Paul now,” Thompson said when asked about being teammates with great golfers like Curry and Andre Iguodala. “I know Chris might be a double-digit handicap. When he joined our team, I told him, ‘Finally someone I can beat on the links.’ Andre and Steph are a different level.”

It's clear which sport is priority around here.

All jokes aside, Thompson later said he's honored to play alongside Paul after the Warriors traded Jordan Poole, among other reported assets, to the Washington Wizards in exchange for the 18-year NBA veteran last Thursday.

"Any time you get to play with a player who is one of the best of your generation it’s an honor. It’s a little weird because we’ve had so many battles in the past with Chris, and he’s led so many teams that nearly knocked us off or did knock us off all the way back in 2014," Thompson said, via Slater. "I think he’s just going to add such a calming presence and leadership component that we need. I know Steph and him have a long history together being both from North Carolina.

"For me, it’s going to be a smooth transition playing with such a passer and playmaker, I’m just excited."

Thompson clearly is excited to join forces with Paul -- and beat him on the golf course.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast