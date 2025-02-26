Klay has heartwarming gesture for surgeon who repaired Achilles

Klay Thompson overcame a long journey back to the court during the 2021-22 NBA season after missing consecutive years with lower leg injuries.

Many people in and outside of the Warriors organization helped him along the way, and perhaps none more important than Southern California Orthopedic Institute's Richard D. Ferkel, the surgeon who repaired his torn right Achilles in Nov. 2020.

Thompson, now a member of the Mavericks, met with Ferkel after Dallas' 107-99 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena and showed his appreciation for the doctor's role in his recovery by gifting him a 2022 Warriors championship ring.

"Without you, I would not have been the second leading scorer on a championship team," Thompson told Ferkel.

Ferkel: "I can't thank you enough."

Thompson: "I can't thank you enough. Are you kidding me?"

Ferkel, as The Athletic's Sam Amick pointed out, also was the surgeon who operated on Steph Curry's ankle in 2012.

After Curry and Thompson led Golden State to four championships in eight seasons, perhaps the Warriors organization owes Dr. Ferkel a few more rings.

