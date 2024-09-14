Podz reveals what he'll miss most about Klay next season

Once the start of the 2024-25 NBA season rolls around in October, Klay Thompson's absence surely will feel weird for Warriors fans.

Likewise, it's the start of a new era within the Warriors locker room, from his longtime teammates Steph Curry and Draymond Green all the way down to Brandin Podziemski, who spent only one season alongside Thompson.

That rather short overlap doesn't mean Thompson hasn't been an important figure for Podziemski.

In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Laura Britt on Friday at Oracle Park, last season's NBA All-Rookie First Team honoree revealed what he'll miss the most about Thompson now that the Splash Brother is a Dallas Maverick.

"The presence in the locker room, the veteran things that he shared with all of our young guys," Podziemski detailed to Britt. "How he carries himself, his demeanor -- especially on the off days -- how he works out, works on his body being in his mid-30s now."

Thompson clearly set a great example through his actions as a respected veteran with Golden State. And, as Podziemski explained, the four-time NBA champion also had a vocal impact with his valuable feedback.

"Whenever I needed advice," Podziemski said, "if it wasn't Steph, Klay was always there to share that with me."

The Warriors must move on, though, and Podziemski figures to be a major aspect of the organization's post-Klay plans.

"No one is going to be Klay Thompson," the young guard concluded. "We're just going to do our best to fill that void and take another step."

Podziemski's comments came after he took batting practice before the Giants' Friday night game. After growing up playing baseball -- not basketball -- Podziemski showed that he still has got a swing just as smooth as his jumper.

Though he fell short of his initial goal of hitting a ball into McCovey Cove, Podziemski's final swing did make it into the right-field arcade at Oracle Park.

So, perhaps that next step he mentioned is becoming a dual-sport athlete? Podziemski alluded to it in an X post shortly after.

