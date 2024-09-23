Why Klay's Warriors departure left Baron Davis heartbroken

Baron Davis was expecting a fairy tale ending to Klay Thompson’s legendary career with the Warriors.

But business happened, and Thompson left Golden State for the Dallas Mavericks in a sign-and-trade as part of the first six-team deal in NBA history.

As a key figure of the “We Believe” Warriors team that set a precedent for the Big Three, the retired two-time NBA All-Star was disappointed with the future Hall of Famers' departure (h/t Scoop B Radio).

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“That was heartbreaking because you always want to see those dudes stay together for what they accomplished,” Davis said.

A five-time All-Star guard who was a centerpiece for the Warriors since they selected him with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Davis wanted the ideal ending to Thompson’s illustrious career alongside teammates Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

After all, Golden State’s Big Three was one of the most decorated and successful trios in NBA history, having won 575 regular season games, 126 postseason games and four NBA championships together.

“And you want someone like Klay Thompson to play with one team, you know,” Davis added. “In the NBA the goal is to play with one team your entire career and for those three guys Klay, Steph and Draymond to see them go from babies to grown men to now veterans, it was kind of heartbreaking but at the same time I’m always player-first.

“And so, whatever’s best for Klay and I think that he’s going to get an opportunity to start in Dallas and play with two potent scorers that’s going to open up a lot of opportunities and he’s gonna get a lot of wide open shots.”

Prior to his move, Thompson had four-year offers for more money on the table, but ultimately decided to take less to pursue a fifth championship with the Western Conference champion Mavs.

It’s a business as much as it’s a game, and as hard it is for the fan in him, Davis understands and respects that.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast