Report: Warriors considered trading for Rockets wing Martin

The Warriors reportedly almost swung a trade in the early days of NBA free agency this summer.

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported Tuesday, citing sources, that Golden State considered making a move to acquire 6-foot-6 forward KJ Martin from the Houston Rockets.

Martin, the son of Kenyon Martin -- the top pick of the 2000 NBA Draft -- is entering his fourth season at 22 years old. Martin was selected by the Sacramento Kings in the second round of the 2020 draft and was traded a few days later to Houston.

In 206 career games (59 starts) with the Rockets, Martin averaged 10.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while notching a 54.5 field-goal percentage and knocking down 3-pointers at a 34 percent clip.

Martin reportedly approached the Rockets requesting a trade last June after the organization selected fellow forward Jabari Smith Jr. with the No. 3 overall pick. He wasn’t dealt, however, and went on to have the best season of his young career, averaging 12.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in 28 minutes per game.

Golden State didn't pull the trigger on a deal when Martin was back on the trade market this summer. Instead, the Rockets sent him to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for two second-round picks on July 1.

Martin would have been an intriguing addition to the Warriors, who are expected to fill one more roster spot before the season begins in October.

