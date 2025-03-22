Source: Warriors to sign Knox for rest of 2024-25 NBA season

The Warriors will sign veteran forward Kevin Knox for the rest of the 2024-25 NBA season, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area.

ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report the news Saturday. However, the move will not take place Saturday.

Knox will be signed by the Warriors on Sunday, NBC Sports Bay Area has learned. He will not be with the team for Saturday’s game in Atlanta against the Hawks, and is expected to join the team for Tuesday’s game in Miami against the Heat.

The Warriors had until Sunday to add a 14th player on a standard NBA contract, meeting the league’s requirement. Between their roster overhaul at the NBA trade deadline and going through 10-day contracts, the Warriors currently have 13 players on standard NBA contracts, plus all three two-way contracts filled.

Knox’s second 10-day contract expired on March 10. The Warriors saved around $56,000 per day by not signing him once his two 10-day contracts ran up. But to keep him in the building, the Santa Cruz Warriors reacquired Knox’s rights on March 14.

This has been the plan all along. Knox, the former No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, has done everything the Warriors asked, joining them for summer league, impressing in training camp and starring in the G League for Santa Cruz.

Knox, still only 25 years old, has appeared in seven games for Golden State this season. He scored a season-high 12 points in the Warriors’ win against the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 25, and he has averaged 4.0 points in 7.3 minutes per game.

