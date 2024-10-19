Warriors waive three players ahead of 2024-25 season opener

The Warriors' roster for the 2024-25 NBA season is set ahead of their first game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at Moda Center.

Golden State on Saturday announced it has waived three training camp invitees -- forward Kevin Knox II, guard Blake Hinson and forward Jackson Rowe -- bringing the team's total number of rostered players to 17. All three players originally signed with the Warriors on Sept. 29.

Hinson appeared in two preseason games with the Warriors, averaging 1.5 points in 5.3 minutes per game, while Rowe also appeared in two preseason games and averaged 4.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 6.3 minutes per game.

Both players signed Exhibit 10 contracts with Golden State, meaning the Warriors retain their G League rights and the two will begin the season with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Knox played in two preseason games and averaged 3.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 7.4 minutes per game. His G League rights, however, are owned by the Rip City Remix.

The Warriors still have one open roster spot remaining and enter the regular season with 14 players on the standard roster in addition to three players on two-way contracts -- rookie center Quinten Post, rookie guard Reece Beekman and guard Pat Spencer, who appeared in six games with Golden State last season.

