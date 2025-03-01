Source: Warriors will sign Knox to second 10-day contract

Kevin Knox isn't going back to Santa Cruz any time soon.

The Warriors plan to sign Knox to a second 10-day contract, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole on Friday. The Athletic's Anthony Slater was first to report the news.

Knox has made the most of his minutes since being added to Golden State's roster, shooting over 50-percent from the floor with a 29.0 PER (Player Efficiency Rating) in 7.3 minutes per game across five appearances during the 2024-25 season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

That included a thunderous slam dunk in Golden State's win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

Kevin Knox TOOK FLIGHT for the alley-oop 🤯 pic.twitter.com/d10gO2kZjh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 26, 2025

Knox shined in 28 starts for the Warriors' G-League affiliate, averaging 21.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 32.6 minutes per game.

Knox embraced his time in Santa Cruz, telling NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson about the value of getting consistent reps to improve his game.

“If I perform better and play better up top, I won’t be here," Knox told Johnson before a Santa Cruz Warriors game on Jan. 24. "Being down here, I don’t really take it as a demotion or anything. I take it as you come down here to learn, and learn under a great system. Work on things you need to work on.”

Knox earned immediate praise from coach Steve Kerr after a brief cameo in the Warriors' blowout 132-108 win over the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 21.

“So proud of Kevin,” Steve Kerr said. “He’s been through a lot, coming around and committing to his time in Santa Cruz and getting better and improving. I think he can help us. He only got in for a few minutes at the end, but you see the talent. I have no doubt that there’s going to be some games where we put him out there and he’s going to help.”

Helping is exactly what Knox has done, and figures to continue doing as Golden State makes a push for a Western Conference playoff spot.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast