Kevin Durant wanted to set the record straight.

The superstar forward, who the Phoenix Suns reportedly agreed to trade to the Houston Rockets on Sunday, took to X to respond to a report by The Ringer's Logan Murdock, formerly of NBC Sports Bay Area, who reported in his latest column that Durant's departure from the Warriors in summer 2019 "arguably had more to do" with Golden State coach Steve Kerr than forward Draymond Green, and that Kerr was one of the reasons Durant did not want to return to Golden State in a midseason trade during the 2024-25 NBA season.

Durant criticized the report in a response to Warriors World on X, who posted a screenshot of Murdock's story.

We still on this??? Obvious opportunity for Logan Murdock to gain even more attention and try too revive his career by using my name and the Warriors. The audience is SICK AND TIRED of the same bullshit narrative. Be better my man — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 24, 2025

Murdock shared a direct and indirect NSFW response to Durant's post.

Golden State made a strong effort to acquire Durant from Phoenix leading up to the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline before Durant essentially verbally squashed the deal by communicating he did not want to return to the Warriors, who ultimately pivoted to trading for star forward Jimmy Butler.

Durant explained shortly after the trade deadline why he did not want to return to the Warriors at that time, claiming he simply did not want to be traded midseason and that it was nothing against Golden State.

Prominent Warriors figures, such as Kerr and superstar point guard Steph Curry, understood where Durant was coming from and held no ill will toward the 15-time NBA All-Star.

Durant now will take his talents to Houston, where he will begin the next chapter of his illustrious NBA career with the Rockets.

