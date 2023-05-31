KD called Myers from Monaco after decision to step down as GM

​There is no question that Bob Myers and Kevin Durant share a mutual respect.

The Warriors general manager announced his decision to step down from his position in a press conference on Tuesday and revealed that he spoke with Durant earlier that morning after the star had heard of his former GM's decision when it initially was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Kevin Durant called Bob Myers today from Monaco 😊 pic.twitter.com/sk11aOD02M — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 30, 2023

"Durant called me today. He was in Monaco," Myers told reporters. "What he did for us, showing up here, knowing what he would hear about when he made that decision; for him to have that courage."

Myers knew that Durant's decision to join the Warriors would -- and ultimately did -- result in plenty of backlash, but appreciates what the star did for the organization.

"Remember [Warriors CEO Joe Lacob] and I were on the phone with him right before he decided, and you could tell he knew what might be coming down his road if he came to us, and for him to do it, and to completely deliver on everything that you would want: Two Finals MVPs; taking us to three Finals appearances, two championships," Myers added.

"What a talent. What a great -- if you like basketball, watching him and Steph and these guys play, that was -- I'd do that for free."

Durant later shared a photo to his Instagram story of him and Myers after the Warriors' 2018 championship.

Lacob discussed what he will remember most about Myers' tenure with the Warriors and credited the GM for his role in bringing Durant to the Bay Area.

"The next one I remember, the great moment was Kevin Durant," Lacob recalled. "You know, we lost that horrible series in 2016, up 3-1. Hard to even think about or talk about it, to be honest with you. I won't say a lot other than Bob Myers was on the job pretty fast. It all worked out; it would not have happened. We would not have had those next two championships if Bob had not done what he did and work an incredibly difficult -- he was the key guy. It was his idea and his execution."

"Yes, a lot of other people had a lot to do with it in the organization. It's always a we thing but it would not have happened without Bob. We owe him that. That's something I think about as well."

Signing Durant arguably was the biggest move of Myers' career with the Warriors and played a huge role in establishing Golden State's dynasty.

As monumental as the move was, it was far from the only impactful move Myers made with the Warriors.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast ​