KD hopes Warriors fans can ‘forget' past drama during All-Star Weekend

Kevin Durant doesn’t want any drama when he touches down in the Bay Area ahead of the NBA All-Star Weekend.

And yes, Dub Nation, he’s specifically talking to you.

"[I’m] hoping people can look at the big picture and see I got a couple of murals in that arena, in that concourse," Durant told reporters Wednesday after the Phoenix Suns' loss to the Houston Rockets.

"Hoping people can look at the big picture and see I got a couple of murals in that arena, in that concourse."



Kevin Durant on returning to San Fran for #NBAAllStar weekend at Chase Center after trade deadline frenzy.



Durant won back-to-back NBA titles and finals MVPs with…

Durant made the most of his three seasons with the Warriors, leading the team to three consecutive NBA Finals trips and two titles.

But, as the history books tell, the 15-time All-Star, after tearing his Achilles during the 2019 NBA Finals, departed from the Bay to join Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn with the Nets, leaving behind a mixed legacy.



Earlier this month, the Warriors reportedly had a trade in place with the Suns to bring back Durant. The superstar forward, however, verbally squashed the deal.

Almost six years removed from his Golden State exit and with lots of drama in between, Durant hopes Dub Nation can look beyond the business side of the game and instead relish a festive weekend.

Even if the Bay has to bite its tongue.

"For a couple of days, I know it's going to be hard,” Durant added. “But for a couple of days, you can forget about how I left the Warriors or how I came to the Warriors or me not wanting to go back to the Warriors and just appreciate the weekend.”



“Appreciate the players that's there and hopefully people can get off that shit and just appreciate basketball.”

Only time will tell how Dub Nation welcomes back Durant.

