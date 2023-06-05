Kerr describes ‘hollow feeling' around Dubs as Myers departs

Steve Kerr doesn't know a Warriors organization without Bob Myers at its helm.

But in the wake of Myers' announcement he won't be returning as the team's general manager and president of basketball operations next season, the Warriors coach now has to confront that new reality.

Kerr described those emotions on the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show" podcast, explaining to his veteran forward how it feels now that the GM who hired him is moving on to other things.

"I mentioned early in the podcast the fact that [coaching is] a collaboration. Bob is a huge part of the collaboration, and he and I have been partners in this thing for nine years," Kerr told Green. "He hired me, he was here before I was. I don't know what it's going to be like without him. There's already a really hollow feeling just knowing he's not going to be in the building every day."

Myers said he was stepping down from his Warriors role because he couldn't give the job his "complete effort" anymore. He fully embraced the grind that comes with being GM for 11 years, but with his contract expiring at the end of June, he knew it was time to walk away.

His dedication to the job -- and the people in the Warriors organization -- is what made him so special, Kerr said.

"There's so much more that goes into being a general manager than just making draft picks and signing free agents," Kerr continued. "You're literally managing everybody in the organization from day to day, and Bob's a master. He has an incredible way of making people feel good about themselves and yet making people feel accountable at the same time, and making people want to do their best -- not for him, but for the group and for yourself.

"He's constantly challenging all of us to be our best, but without sort of putting pressure on us, if that makes sense. He's got an amazing way about him."

Warriors owner and CEO Joe Lacob certainly has some big shoes to fill in finding Myers' replacement. Lacob hasn't hinted at who that might be, but vice president of basketball operations Mike Dunleavy Jr. is widely viewed as Myers' most likely successor.

And as Myers walks away with the Warriors in the rearview mirror, it's evident his bond with Kerr is one that will stand the test of time. How Golden State fares in his absence, however, remains to be seen.

"There's an incredible friendship there, an incredible sense of gratitude that I have for Bob, for everything that we've shared and been through together," Kerr said. "I'm going to miss him, and we're going to miss him. He's just a huge part of everything."

